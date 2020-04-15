The design of the roofline matches the slope of the site.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
Adjacent to the main living area sits a snug lounge that looks out through mullioned windows onto a swimming pool. The room features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios, all of which are from Auckland’s Corporate Culture and were chosen by Jay and resident Jes Wood. The vase is by New Zealand potters Bruce and Estelle Martin, and the carpet (in Citrine) is from the Lees’ Truth in Color range.
Lehrer Architects developed three affordable housing prototypes for challenging infill lots in South Los Angeles. The project was completed in conjunction with Restore Neighborhoods L.A.
Tasked with transforming a 93-square-foot brick boiler room into a guesthouse, architect and metalworker Christi Azevedo flexed her creative muscle. The architect spent a year and a half designing and fabricating nearly everything in the structure save for the original brick walls. "I treated the interior like a custom piece of furniture," she says.
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Lambert &amp; Fils Dot Line Suspension ($780)
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
Fun 3DM designed by Verner Panton
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Although little was done to alter the building’s original form, the firm did demolish an extension that was the site of a mechanical plant. This alteration allowed for an outdoor deck covered with timber decking by Chemisys Group.
With three sons in the family, the kitchen gets a lot of use. Hee barstools by Hee Welling for Hay slide up to a multi-functioning island where the family gathers to eat, study and play.
