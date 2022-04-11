The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
"The photovoltaic car port provides just enough electricity to run the geothermal pumps and compressor, as well as operate the buildings LED night lighting and all-electric kitchen," Moore describes.
"The photovoltaic car port provides just enough electricity to run the geothermal pumps and compressor, as well as operate the buildings LED night lighting and all-electric kitchen," Moore describes.
In the cobblestoned center of Andermatt, Switzerland, renowned for its skiing, locals Al and Francesca Breach scooped up a cottage dating from 1620 that they hoped to transform into an office with a ground-floor wine bar and guest accommodations. Although it was reimagined for contemporary living, it is graced with inviting old touches, like an original stone oven that still provides heat.
In the cobblestoned center of Andermatt, Switzerland, renowned for its skiing, locals Al and Francesca Breach scooped up a cottage dating from 1620 that they hoped to transform into an office with a ground-floor wine bar and guest accommodations. Although it was reimagined for contemporary living, it is graced with inviting old touches, like an original stone oven that still provides heat.
The Monocular - Back Perspective
The Monocular - Back Perspective
Rocky Knob Sauna across pond
Rocky Knob Sauna across pond
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace swathed in Chicago brick common anchors the living area in dramatic geometric form.
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace swathed in Chicago brick common anchors the living area in dramatic geometric form.
The floating sensation of the roof in the living room is created with inverted corners.
The floating sensation of the roof in the living room is created with inverted corners.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
The hammered copper side table was a gift from Francine's business partner, Carl D'Aquino. The pottery on the midcentury coffee table is by Alex Bauer.
The hammered copper side table was a gift from Francine's business partner, Carl D'Aquino. The pottery on the midcentury coffee table is by Alex Bauer.
The bed was designed by Francine and fabricated by Duarte Brothers in New York. It's made of Kirei Board, a sorghum plywood that's sustainable and non-toxin-emitting.
The bed was designed by Francine and fabricated by Duarte Brothers in New York. It's made of Kirei Board, a sorghum plywood that's sustainable and non-toxin-emitting.
The living room features a pair of 1920s chairs by Hungarian-born New York designer Ilonka Karasz.
The living room features a pair of 1920s chairs by Hungarian-born New York designer Ilonka Karasz.
While the home’s amenities feel wholly residential, different rooms are specific to the couple’s various projects. This space is outfitted as an analogue synthesizer studio, where Mel, who is also a film composer, records and edits music.
While the home’s amenities feel wholly residential, different rooms are specific to the couple’s various projects. This space is outfitted as an analogue synthesizer studio, where Mel, who is also a film composer, records and edits music.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Although the exterior material connects the new addition back to the house, it distinguishes itself in form with an arched, load-bearing roof. The high ceilings allow light into the new kitchen, dining, and work spaces.
Although the exterior material connects the new addition back to the house, it distinguishes itself in form with an arched, load-bearing roof. The high ceilings allow light into the new kitchen, dining, and work spaces.
At one end of the space, which is topped by a barrel ceiling, a hammock offers a tantalizingly cozy place to nap.
At one end of the space, which is topped by a barrel ceiling, a hammock offers a tantalizingly cozy place to nap.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
Located on a relatively flat and remote 2.5-acre plot, Casa Terreno occupies two temperate zones (forest and prairie) on a sparsely populated mountain in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Located on a relatively flat and remote 2.5-acre plot, Casa Terreno occupies two temperate zones (forest and prairie) on a sparsely populated mountain in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.
Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
boveda
Architect Patrick Tighe displays models for some of his higher-density housing projects in his L.A. studio. Though his practice spans from mixed-use and commercial developments to high-end single-family homes and co-living communities, his portfolio has always included affordable housing.
Architect Patrick Tighe displays models for some of his higher-density housing projects in his L.A. studio. Though his practice spans from mixed-use and commercial developments to high-end single-family homes and co-living communities, his portfolio has always included affordable housing.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.

76 more saves

Set cover photo