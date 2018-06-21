Kiev, Ukraine
architect: Alona Chezghanova, studio ' Noor design'
2018
Design of a bathroom interior. Gorgeous poster of tattooed men was created by Keith Haring in 1984.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.