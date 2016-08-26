Shukhov Tower (Moscow, Russia: 1922)
History: A stunning coil of metal that seemingly combines the best of Tesla and Eiffel, the Shukhov Tower stands as a 160-meter-tall triumph of collectivist and modernist design, and would have potentially been taller than the Parisian jewel if Russia wasn’t facing a steel shortage while it was being built. Designer and engineer Vladimir Shukhov was regarded as the Russian Edison for his innovative thinking and designs.
Status: Russian authorities announced a controversial plan to disassemble the tower this year, owing to its disuse and disrepair, and potentially reassemble it at a later date. This sparked an outcry among locals, including Shukhov’s grandson (a change.org
petition has gathered more than 10,000 signatures), and architects, such as Rem Koolhaas, one of many who signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin protesting the move.
What You Can Do: As resistance to the proposed demolition grows, follow the latest developments from the Shukov Tower Foundation.
Image Credit: Creative Commons, Sergey Norin