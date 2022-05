The living room’s steel-framed bookcase, with cherry shelves, is a custom design by the architect. “The floor was so uneven, I knew the feet had to be adjustable,” says Rudabeh. The wall behind them is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Hale Navy, and the other walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace. The popcorn was scraped off the ceiling and replaced with a thin coat of plaster.