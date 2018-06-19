The home is positioned on a gently sloping site and an exterior deck provides views of the surrounding forest. The pergola was built with a removeable awning.
Clerestory windows provide an increased flow of light and air throughout the home.
The updated chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining.
The living room is lined with glazed windows, providing a strong connection with the surrounding outdoors.
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
Ceramic floors with radiant heating and cozy wall sconces top off the distinctive appearance, smell, and sound.
A walnut wrapped cozy built-in living area window seat.