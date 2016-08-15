The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
A swimming pool was on everyone’s wish list. Gray Organschi installed it on the east side of the house, along with an outdoor fireplace. The outside pathways and decks are paved in ipe and bluestone.
In the playroom, a velvet Desiron sofa is set off by Down Pipe paint from Farrow & Ball.
The Scyon Axon cladding of this gabled Melbourne addition gleams at midday. Designer Dan Gayfer punctuated the facade with sliding glass doors and a row of windows to fill the narrow home with sunlight.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
After purchasing a thin, L-shaped lot in Tokyo, Tamotsu Nakada asked architect and friend Koji Tsutsui to create an open-plan concrete home to fit the site. Photo by Iwan Baan.
The rear facade. A system of sliding glass windows and doors underscore the indoor/outdoor nature of the house.
The LC4 lounge is by Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina. Operable porthole windows on the east facade offer ventilation.
In Toronto, a painter accustomed to crashing in his studio created an airy artistic haven with both working and living quarters for a more balanced and polished picture. The bedroom mixes a bed and lamps from IKEA with a deep, luxurious bathtub (an inexpensive model from Neptune). The artworks include original prints by New York artist Franco Mondini-Ruiz.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
Who needs shelves when there's plenty of floor space? Stacks of books and a framed print sit alongside a Peter Maly Ligne Roset bed, reupholstered in stiff linen.
Soheil steps into the music and screening room, which is concealed behind a masonry-veneered door. “We were able to hide a lot of the square footage below the main level, but not in a way that would hurt the design,” he says.
Phillips designed Judith a stark white, glass-fronted art studio.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
The view from the Hotel du Ministere in Paris.
Rainwater is collected from the rooftop of the Permanent Camping! Mudgee abode by Casey Brown, NSW, Australia. Photo by Penny Clay
The Green School in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, by Effan Adhiwira, employs micro-hydro power, solar power, bio-diesel, and natural air conditioning; it was also constructed with 99% natural materials. Photo by Iwan Baan
Stick with a classic red, black, or mint green Smeg (pictured) $1,999
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
Reso Armchair by Skargaarden
"Thin, wiry steel chairs are comfortable to sit in and work both indoors and outdoors," Hesser says. "This one is elegant—I love the fan shape of the back. You can imagine the Farm Table paired with either [the green or yellow chairs]."