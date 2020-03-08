Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The entrance to the home is on the upper level and leads directly to the void beneath the skylight to encourage an immediate understanding of the spatial arrangement and intuitive circulation.
The structural slab on the ground floor has simply been polished as a cost effective, practical, and durable flooring solution, especially to the sand and salt.
The house uses natural cross-ventilation across both levels and vertically through the void. Banks of glass louvres throughout enable this cross ventilation and provide a constant connection with the environment.