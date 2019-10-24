The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
The accessible roof is the perfect place to take in views of the island and the Baltic Sea.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
In contrast to the home's “heavy” appearance, the interior feels light and airy. Large panes of glass frame views of a secret garden to the north and a clearing for events to the south.
“The exterior walls are not happy with just being the limitation between interior and exterior,” Collectif Encore explains. “You can shower, go to the toilet, stand on stage, cook, sleep and bathe ‘inside’ the walls.”
To minimize the home's energy footprint, the floor and foundation are made from cast concrete. Large openings allow for natural ventilation, while surrounding trees help create a cool microclimate. The house is powered by geothermal energy.
When artist Birgitta Burling and her husband Staffan decided to build a house on the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, they set their ambitions high. "The brief was to make a house that can do several things…to create a house with very little boundaries and infinite possibilities," says French architecture and landscape firm Collectif Encore.
The interior is finished with the same materials and colors as the exterior. In winter, when Hamra is used as a one-bedroom residence, only the private part of the house (delineated by the timber surfaces) is heated.
