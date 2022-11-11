Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Alison Wonderland
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
Windows can be added into the side of the pool as an added design feature—Modpools has even created one pool that is attached to a home and looks into the living room.
The containers come in two sizes—20-by-8 foot or 40-by-8 foot—and are cut down to size to fit specific settings. They can also be increased in width using leftover metal from previous orders.
This pool has been build into a decking area and features a divider between the pool and a hot tub area.
The containers come in two sizes—20-by-8 foot or 40-by-8 foot—and are cut down to size to fit specific settings. They can also be increased in width using leftover metal from previous orders.
Modpools build and ship the pools, and installation is arranged by the homeowner.
The shipping container pools have been installed in a variety of contexts, from coastal retreats to tight urban plots.
Modpools start at $26,000. The company has a convenient 3D pool builder on its website that has pricing and allows potential clients to explore different options.
Modpools build self-contained, modular pools that can be used above, below, or partially in-ground. The pools come in sizes ranging from 8-by-12 foot to 12-by-40 foot.