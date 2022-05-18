Subscribe to Dwell
A building with such a deep connection to the land deserves a landscape to match, so Jobe Corral brought in David Mahler of Environmental Survey Consulting for gardening and hardscaping that could step up to meet the rustic-modern architecture. "We wanted someone who was going to be able to stitch rural and modern together," says Jobe. Maher, skilled in habitat restoration, brought in native species and avoided hard-edge lines, and even installed a small, creek-like water feature intended to look as if it had always been there. Mosquito Fish swim up and down the waterway.
The bedroom is one of the only spaces without a rammed-earth wall, so the architects wanted to focus this room around the view. "We had to wait for a glass factory to open to get a piece of glass that was the right size," says Jobe. Now, the 15-foot window offers unobscured views down to the pool and towards the river. A screened porch lies off the bedroom: the perfect place to sleep en plein air on a hot Texas night.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
Slot windows in the thick rammed-earth walls allows natural light to stream in, while still keeping the home nice and cool.
"If you had to quarantine, it’s the best place to do it," says Jobe. "You have a connection to the outdoors, you’re comfortable with air and light. It’s impossible not to think about spaces in these terms now—how the places we’re living and working can keep us safe."
Master Ensuite
