The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The subway tiles in the bathroom echo the pattern of the bricks elsewhere in the house. Strategically placed windows let the daylight flow in, even during bath time.
The soaker tub gives the bathroom a luxurious, spa-like feeling. A matte-black curtain railing complements the wall’s terrazzo finish, which is a nod to the family restaurant.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
A whimsical hand-painted mural by local painter Rob Moss Wilson livens up the bathroom adjoining the outdoor tub.
Ann Sacks pillow tiles in the lower level guest bath have a Japanese feel.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.