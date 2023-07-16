A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.
Stand in the right spot between the office and the kitchen, and you can see through all the different layers of the house.
Heating elements are built right into the countertop in this minimalist kitchen.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
The bath in the ensuite is made of terrazzo.
Bruno transformed the building’s ground-floor bakery into an office for his eponymous firm.
The beams were part of the original structure of the home. Ceilings are quite tall—10 feet or higher.