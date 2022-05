A dining table and chairs in the what was originally the playroom. The striped drapes were specially made for the house. "We commissioned fabrics for the draperies and there was a color photograph, but it was still hard to interpret,” says Altman. “It was still difficult to determine the right proportion of the stripes and the right tone of the fabric, but I think we got fairly close. We were really trying to recreate its feel.” Photo by Diana Budds.