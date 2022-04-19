“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
A view from the primary suite highlighting the home's intimate indoor-outdoor flow.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Marmorino plaster covers the walls in the en-suite bathroom.
Bill and the boys sit at a built-in oak-and-steel table. The sconce is from Restoration Hardware.
The exterior of the lower level is clad in mill-finished black steel panels, while the upper level features vertical Garapa wood siding.
The tree house is just big enough for a desk and a chair, with a generous window looking into the leaves.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
The kitchen on the first floor features a Garapera hardwood countertop with a Mekal Workstation integrated sink and a Docol faucet.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
The exterior is still clad in the original boards — Mitanidis guesses they’re either cedar or larch.
Linear black picture lights by Juniper showcase the artwork and brighten the whole length of the apartment. "The lights are a nod to a traditional way of highlighting art but feel very modern," O'Donnell says.
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
Skylights in the addition and in one of the new bathrooms bring natural light into the home.
Just inside the front door, the foyer gives a brief glimpse of the great room.
A vaulted ceiling interspersed with skylights, in tandem with floor-to-ceiling glass, fills the home with natural light.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
Here, the interior rendering shows the "Wellness-Space." Set up as a gym, the cabin allows owners to arrange and mount exercise equipment.
This northern Wisconsin summer home includes a seven-foot-tall entry screen made from raw heirloom cedar.
This revamped Montreal flat includes a rooftop sauna lined with torrified, or dried, cedar. Outfitted with glass paneling and oriented to capture views of Mount Royal, it is the ideal haven for this hardworking homeowner.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
This reconfigured Craftsman home in Portland, Oregon, designed by Beebe Skidmore Architects, includes a highly functional mudroom. The exterior siding and windows were kept in place to reference the house’s previous incarnation. Built-in cabinetry with exposed plywood edges and laminate fronts are now up to the task of handling the family’s gear. The mudroom has sight lines to the family nook at the back corner.
Simple details max out functionality in this mudroom at the Streamline House by Hufft, which features built-in storage for coats, shoes, and kids’ backpacks. A large island with deep drawers adds additional storage space and a surface for folding laundry.