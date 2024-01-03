Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining Room Looking into Kitchen and Family Room
He added floor-to-ceiling windows by Andersen, which allow low winter sunlight to warm the interior in colder months.
The Citrons inherited the Modernica sofa, chaise, and table from the previous owners. They added a Jasper Morrison cork stools, all by Vitra. The cedar interior walls were inspired by the exterior cladding and are finished in orange oil beeswax by Howard.
Jordan put the living room on a diet, so to speak, reducing surfaces to open the space. He removed three feet of the existing stone fireplace surround and peeled back the ceiling to reveal steel structural beams, painted a red color matched to their original hue. The house’s footprint stayed the same. “Keeping most of the existing house was the biggest ‘green’ thing we did,” says Jordan. Instead of recalibrating the plan, he focused on introducing daylight, adding insulation, and replacing windows to maximize views.
