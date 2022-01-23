Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Gayfer turned the home's greatest weakness, its compact size, into an advantage by encouraging interaction. Ledges, benches, and built-ins were placed tactically to promote conversation. The Errol sofa is by Jardan.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.