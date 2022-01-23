Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
The shelves and the hidden bar are painted a delightful ‘Tarrytown Green’ by Benjamin Moore.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Gayfer turned the home's greatest weakness, its compact size, into an advantage by encouraging interaction. Ledges, benches, and built-ins were placed tactically to promote conversation. The Errol sofa is by Jardan.
Gayfer turned the home's greatest weakness, its compact size, into an advantage by encouraging interaction. Ledges, benches, and built-ins were placed tactically to promote conversation. The Errol sofa is by Jardan.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.
The narrow kitchen is brightened by a soft material palette. A burnished concrete countertop flows like a waterfall into the Blackbutt timber flooring. The translucent blue Poly Pop pendant is by Tokenlights.
Set cover photo