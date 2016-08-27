Bertoia bar stools by Knoll are tucked under the island in the Scavolini Scenery kitchen. Jordan replaced the original wood flooring with white resin, a robust surface used in high-traffic environments.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.