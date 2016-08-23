A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasler
A gravel path leads to a guesthouse, where Trainor supplemented an existing garden of yuccas and palm trees with succulent aeoniums and flowering euphorbias.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Shannon Bloemker’s hillside home in Piedmont, California, is arranged in a C-shape with protected courtyards.
The Mexican river rocks that hardscape the outdoors continue in the interior hallway, which connects the bedroom and living spaces. The green wall system is by Woolly Pockets. The flooring is Ecotimber strand-woven bamboo.
Though they give the appearance of bent plywood, each curved layer of this ribbed staircase's corridor was constructed with flat, laminated cutouts, including the rounded hand rail.
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Lambeth Marsh House
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.
Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction joined forces to refurbish this Palo Alto Eichler. Standout features include a fully opening glass wall, an outdoor living area with a kitchen and fire pit, and furniture by Kayu and Primary Pouf.
An outdoor dining area is shaded by a mesh canopy suspended by old drilling pipes.
The Appleton home also showcases a beautiful outdoor area complete with pool, seating, living area and play area, which can all be seen from the kitchen.
The architects explain, “This house has tile plank flooring throughout with no transition steps at showers and doors. And because indoor/outdoor living is an integral part of San Diego living, large glass sliding doors completely open the house to the private patio that was hidden in the prior plan layout.”
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
