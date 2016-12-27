Eggwave is a minimal accessory created by Berlin-based designer WertelOberfell. WertelOberfell was founded in 2007 by Gernot Oberfell (1975) and Jan Wertel (1976). Both studied Industrial Design in Stuttgart at the State Academy of Arts, a school which is based on the principles of the Ulmer Schule and the Bauhaus. Eggwave is an accessory for storing eggs in the fridge. It has been designed in collaboration with Tobias Schmidt of Neff in-house design, and is shipping with all new Neff fridges.