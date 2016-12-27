Canyon Commuter #detail
Nordic Kitchen by Eva Solo, Pot
Hauteville Plywood Chair
Castro Bicycles
The Nua Doppio 2-Speed Bike #titanium #bicycle #detail
Bianchi Methanol CV
Carhartt x Pelago Bicycle
Brooks England X Pelago Bicycles Limited Edition Stavanger Bike
Saffron Frameworks
The living room features an operable door which leads to the patio. Photo by Andrew Wuttke.
The Lucid Lights collection, is a minimal pair of lamps by Rotterdam-based designer, David Derksen. These finely perforated lamps play with the perception of the observer. The illuminated objects do not appear to have a clear source of light, but instead are filled with light, creating a thin empty surface. This surface is almost transparent, making objects behind it visible. The lamps create an illusion of effortless illumination.
Leather Wrapped Mirror is a minimal mirror created by Australia-based designers Owen Architecture. The circular mirror features a rope attached on either end to allow the mirror to be hung. The outer perimeter of the mirror is constructed of natural cowhide leather with black waxed linen threading. The inside of the mirror’s frame contrasts against the natural hide, creating a focus toward the reflection of the mirror.
Arc Dome Pendant is a minimal light created by New York-based designers Allied Maker. This pendant is designed with a focus on simplicity, emphasizing the high quality of the material and the balance of the form. The carefully shaped arc of the bent brass, turned hardwood top, blown glass diffuser, and spun brass dome serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose. This pendant is the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and materials. Height is cut to order.
Eggwave is a minimal accessory created by Berlin-based designer WertelOberfell. WertelOberfell was founded in 2007 by Gernot Oberfell (1975) and Jan Wertel (1976). Both studied Industrial Design in Stuttgart at the State Academy of Arts, a school which is based on the principles of the Ulmer Schule and the Bauhaus. Eggwave is an accessory for storing eggs in the fridge. It has been designed in collaboration with Tobias Schmidt of Neff in-house design, and is shipping with all new Neff fridges.
Cinephile Project is a minimal office space located in Montreal, Canada, designed by APPAREIL architecture. Design of the offices for a Montreal-based film production company with the goal to create a bright, functional and well-planned interior that stimulates creativity. The firm designed a versatile central work area surrounded by individual spaces. The place has a clean, warm and unique, and distinguishes itself through the simplicity of its materials. Plywood panels and steel work perfectly with the white walls and ceilings, while giving a slight industrial touch.
Vifa's Oslo Wireless Speaker. Photo courtesy of Vifa
