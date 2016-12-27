Cinephile Project is a minimal office space located in Montreal, Canada, designed by APPAREIL architecture. Design of the offices for a Montreal-based film production company with the goal to create a bright, functional and well-planned interior that stimulates creativity. The firm designed a versatile central work area surrounded by individual spaces. The place has a clean, warm and unique, and distinguishes itself through the simplicity of its materials. Plywood panels and steel work perfectly with the white walls and ceilings, while giving a slight industrial touch.