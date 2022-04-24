The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Exploratory demolition revealed enough space in the kitchen for an Asko washer-dryer and a full-size refrigerator.
When the family wants to eat meals inside, they can sit around the dining table on Eames chairs.
Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
New and vintage finds were used to style the shelf.
The office nook features a custom desk and shelf by Matt Eastvold
The 4,000-square-foot home previously contained a single bedroom, a egregious waste of space. Subdivided into three bedrooms, the house is shared by the Bloemkers and their four children.