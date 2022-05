The Walnut and Marble Storage Cube from 2131 takes the simplicity of a box and elevates it with rich walnut wood and luxe marble. The cube includes one interior surface that has been inlaid with Italian Calacatta Gold marble, which frames the storage cube’s contents. Available in small and large sizes, the Walnut and Marble Cubes can be stacked or structured to create a distinctive storage display, or they can be used individually as a striking accent.