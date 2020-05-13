Smartly tucked underneath the stairs is a full bath.
In the lofted sleeping area, a custom-made steel railing is painted black.
Designer and digital fabricator Shawn Benson shares his 595-square-foot second-floor space with his wife, Jessica, and their daughter, Roux. The 15-foot-high ceilings allow plenty of room for a full-size ocean paddleboard.
Carefully chosen furniture and fixtures make every square foot count. In the dining room, a Muuto Unfold pendant hangs above an Artek Aaldto dining table. The track lighting is by Masson for Light Comet. The living room features a gray Nook Sofa by Jardan and a red Eames Molded Plywood Chair that contrast playfully with the Baltic pine floors.
The new floor plan maximizes social areas and minimizes sleeping spaces through the creation of “micro” bedrooms that fit a single bed. The rooms were sectioned off with full-height, pine plywood joinery — a nod to Shigeru Ban’s Furniture House. Sliding doors reminiscent of Japanese Shoji screens can be drawn closed for intimacy or opened to extend the visual space.