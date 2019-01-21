Build: Starting with the longest and shortest lengths, artisan Warren Shaw taps the ash spindles into the top of the seat and the continuous arm with a mallet. The legs will follow.
A panel in the Megacabinet swings open to reveal a hidden reading nook.
South: Mark Word Design The garden Mark Word Design created for an Austin, Texas, home sited adjacent to a nature reserve puts water conservation first. “It’s about usage levels, but it’s also about the way we treat storm water and runoff, since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle,” designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team kept the ratio of paved to unpaved surfaces low and chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little irrigation, and allow storm water to percolate.
Architect Will Winkelman and landscape architect Todd Richardson collaborated with client JT Bullitt to design a house that blends into its surroundings in Steuben, Maine. The green roof gives the impression that "the ground just jumped onto the roof," Richardson says.
