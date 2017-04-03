Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Alex Shroyer
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
Photography by Matthew Millman
Photographer: Art Gray
Photography by Matthew Millman
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
Set cover photo