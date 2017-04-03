Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
Photography by Matthew Millman
Photography by Matthew Millman
Photographer: Art Gray
Photographer: Art Gray
Photography by Matthew Millman
Photography by Matthew Millman
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
Set cover photo