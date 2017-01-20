Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
