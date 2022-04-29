Saugerties Residence floor plan
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
Dawnridge floor plan
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
Floor Plan of Albert Road by Magri Williams
Floor Plan of Nassau Street Loft by Light and Air Architecture
Floor Plan of the Cabins at Currier Landing by Bouffard &amp; Bowick
