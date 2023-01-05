SKÁLI
Clad in Weathering Steel. Durable. Bold. Simply Strong.
Our signature model line harnesses the elemental resilience of Copper, Nickel, and Chromium.
Bold. Timeless.
Designed to withstand even the most extreme landscapes that your adventuring soul may roam, SKÁLI will stand as your refuge. A beautifully grained wood interior welcomes you home, offering warmth and modern luxuries. Tested and Proven.
Our SKÁLI style features natural wood interior packages, and matte black or black & copper hardware & fixtures.