SubscribeSign In
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
Floor Plan of Monterey Family Bungalow by Merritt Amanti Palminteri
Floor Plan of Monterey Family Bungalow by Merritt Amanti Palminteri
The rectangular form of the tiny homes feature a steel roof that offers durability.
The rectangular form of the tiny homes feature a steel roof that offers durability.