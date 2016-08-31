Elqui Domos - Observatories Rooms Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile We were born in 2005 to fulfill its owners desire to observe and enjoy the grandeur of the skies of the Elqui Valley. We realized that the forms and philosophy of the geodesic constructions, domes, were perfect for our objective and it was thus that we defined the basic requirements for the final design: the bed should be located in the highest place and have a roof over it that can be opened in order to watch the stars at leisure. This, while providing all the comfort needed in the room so that nothing may disturb the sensations that such an experience can produce. “Observatories” were created 5 years later, their architectural design achieved similar effects to those of the domes with regards to observing the skies from them and also being able to enjoy the different views of the valley. We aim at being a magical place of rest, introspection, and observation. Our objective is to provide a unique experience in our beautiful Elqui Valley. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/370208
Off-grid itHouse Pioneertown, CA, United States The Off-grid itHouse is an architecturally significant house, recently noted by Dwell as one of the 'Best Homes in America' and in the Los Angeles Times as one of the best houses of all time in Southern California. The Off-grid itHouse is one of 10 IT Houses built in California, which have received much acclaim such as the Western Home award sponsored by Sunset magazine. Also noted as one of the top 10 airbnb rentals worldwide. This is the prototype for the pre-engineered system known as the IT House. The house is 100% off-grid, powered by solar panels for energy and hot water, and is located in a pristine remote valley in the beautiful California high desert. The house observes key green principals of smaller footprint, minimal disturbance to the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, use of renewable resources, and living simply and minimally. The setting of the house is remote and serene, a quiet refuge from everything, free from distractions. Amazing views and vistas in all directions. Perfect for design or green aficionados, writers or those needing a secluded quiet getaway. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19606
Glass Cabin in the Woods Hillsdale, NY, United States This impeccably kept, two bedroom glass cabin in the woods is the perfect Hudson Valley retreat. Nestled in the forest with lovely western views, this chic, warm and comfortable home is ideally located near Hudson NY, Great Barrington and Catamount. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3505313
Illuminated at dusk, the home brings light and energy to the sleepy dunes. Relying on cues from the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, the home quietly but confidently makes its presence felt.
Using prefabricated materials for the exterior allowed Koehler and his team to drastically reduce building time during the construction phase. Cross-laminated timber panels (CLT), laser cut in the factory and assembled at the site within two weeks, add structure and aesthetic interest to the top of the home.
Jordan removed built-in shelving behind the stone fireplace and installed a Cor-Ten steel panel in its place. Vitra manufactures the Jean Prouvé–designed Standard dining table and side chairs.
"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
The Citrons inherited the Modernica sofa, chaise, and table from the previous owners. They added a Jasper Morrison cork stools, all by Vitra. The cedar interior walls were inspired by the exterior cladding and are finished in orange oil beeswax by Howard.
He added floor-to-ceiling windows by Andersen, which allow low winter sunlight to warm the interior in colder months.
Saved from demolition, stripped of awkward alterations, and faithfully restored, these rehabbed homes prove how timeless midcentury design can be.
The challenge of renovating an iconic midcentury house is surely a daunting one for any architect, but apply this formula to a Richard Neutra house, and the responsibility rises exponentially. This was the situation for Los Angeles–based architect Peter Grueneisen, founder and principal of Los Angeles–based Nonzero Architecture, who inherited the task of taking on significant updates to an already-altered Neutra—the 1949 Freedman House in Pacific Palisades, California.
The couple’s white Bulthaup kitchen is set within a double-height volume hung with Tom Dixon Beat lights, arranged in a custom configuration by interior designer Maria Rosa Di Ioia. Overhead, Cubit shelving artfully displays books and objects, accessible by a glass-walled footbridge added during the renovation.
The addition references the main house in materiality and function. "We did not want to simply copy the existing elements, so we explored and investigated different levels of faithfulness to the existing structure, from a very near emulation to a much more contemporary approach that would only quote the previous architecture in some key aspects," Grueneisen says.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
