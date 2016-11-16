For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
This house in Carmel by the Sea is enlivened by its very red kitchen cabinetry. By knocking down a dividing wall, the architects opened the kitchen up to the rest of the living space. Ikea red lacquer cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops replace dingy cupboards and old-fashioned finishes. Stainless steel appliances help ground the airy, open space.
A utilitarian core contains the kitchen, bathroom, closet, and loft ladder. The kitchen’s walls are clad with recycled wooden boards trimmed with horizontal battens that hide the oven and refrigerator from view.
Floor using the Mazzy Flower Tile.
Floor using the Wallflower Tile.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The three-by-12-inch porcelain pieces are inspired by the industrial wood floors of the 1970s, but are of the moment thanks to their subtle grain pattern and versatile applications.
Bathroom
A creative way of cutting costs is on display in son Nate’s bathroom, where the wall tiles are arranged in a whimsical, irregular pattern making use of slim sections of tile cut for transitions and corners. “We came up with a pattern that could incorporate random sizes so we were able to order the exact amount of tile that we needed,” Bischoff says. “It allowed us to get the most out of the tile price because there wasn’t that 20 percent that [would normally go] into the landfill.” The two-bowl sink is the Vitviken model from Ikea; it’s topped with a chrome Hansgrohe faucet and accented by Ikea’s Godmorgon medicine cabinets customized by MADE.
Camou by Ornamenta, $15 per square foot
An abstracted camouflage graphic adorns the porcelain tile. It’s rectified—meaning mechanically finished on all sides—to achieve uniformity and evenness.
The vanity countertop is Corian's Glacier White. The sconces are Glo-Ball designs by Jasper Morrison for Flos.