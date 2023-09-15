Nestled between the courtyard and veranda, the open-concept living area effortlessly extends to the outdoors through a series of aluminum clad folding glass walls.
Clever engineering allows the NanaWall systems to fold easily out of the way and offer an unobstructed transition to the outdoor living areas.
In this case, the aluminum-clad solid wood frames of the NanaWall glass walls seamlessly blend with the home’s envelope, but there are more than 200 powder-coat options and a wide variety of sustainably-harvested wood options to choose from.
The couple loves to entertain, and the oversized kitchen island is the perfect place to prep. The countertop is quartz; the backsplash, hot-rolled steel. Barstools are from Pottery Barn. Lighting was sourced from West Elm.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.
The home is a beautiful, glowing jewel on the alpine landscape.