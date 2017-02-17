James River House
Unlike the north-facing side of the home, the south-facing facade is completely windowless and opaque, with the exception of an outdoor hearth built directly into its side. The lounge chairs are from IKEA, and the MacNellys sourced the slate flagstones and gravel surrounding the home from a local quarry.
“We wanted the wood to appear as natural as possible, so leaving the larch untreated was the first choice,” Bas explained. But the shape of the house would make the wood turn gray unevenly, so they blackened the larch. “The clients were excited with the dark color as it helps the house blend into the trees. They didn’t want the anything excessive or showy.” But blackened timber comes with its own challenges. Since it absorbs more heat, a larger air cavity was built behind the wood to keep it cool.
The entrance has a simple white ceiling, the dining table sits in a double-height space, and the living room has a warm spruce ceiling, subtly dividing the open floor plan. The interior flooring (a custom mixed shade of Invedra concrete) was also used on the patios, which help facilitate the indoor-outdoor cohesion.
“All our kids moved out long ago, but now all the grandchildren stay over frequently,” Wilma said. “The open space is great for them. They can bike and run around inside and with the walls of windows, we can keep an eye on them when they’re outside.” The stairs were custom made by Level Trappen, with a steel railing resembling interlaced branches from the nearby forest.
To highlight the views and avoid clutter in a multipurpose space, the van Bolderen brothers, in cooperation with Originele Staat interior design firm, used stainless steel countertops and added screenprinted Dibond aluminum plates to the standard kitchen cabinetry. The window frames are by MHB.
"We really enjoy the dining room: from here you can see out in all directions," Gerard says.
Using prefabricated elements, Bas van Bolderen Architectuur and Studio Puisto Architects were able to complete the dwelling in just eight months so the couple’s lives could return to normal. Wall elements were constructed in Germany, then transported to the Netherlands, where the house was erected in just one week.
In addition to saving on construction costs, upcycling an old container can be an eco-friendly alternative to building from the ground up.
The couple connected several of the shipping containers, hollowing out the sides to form large, open living areas. “I’ve always been a loft guy,” says Mathesius.
The custom kitchen boasts a suite of appliances by Miele and custom sliding doors and windows by Arcadia Architectural Series that open to views of the Delaware River, just across the street.
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
In the master bedroom, a custom bed by Jason Micciche is outfitted with linens from Marimekko; the ceiling fan is by Fanimation.
