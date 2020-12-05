Inspired by ancient ruins, Frankie Pappas crafts a green-roofed, brick guesthouse that connects deeply with nature in the South African Bushveld.
Inspired by ancient ruins, Frankie Pappas crafts a green-roofed, brick guesthouse that connects deeply with nature in the South African Bushveld.
Materials for the interior were chosen to foster a relaxed vacation home atmosphere. Teak floors and pine beams create a warmth and easiness in the main living space, while helping to establish a natural dialogue with the forested landscape.
Materials for the interior were chosen to foster a relaxed vacation home atmosphere. Teak floors and pine beams create a warmth and easiness in the main living space, while helping to establish a natural dialogue with the forested landscape.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP created a sunken retreat in Karuizawa, Japan. Its glass lookout allows the residents to study wildflowers blanketing the forest floor.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP created a sunken retreat in Karuizawa, Japan. Its glass lookout allows the residents to study wildflowers blanketing the forest floor.
The O-asis house is set on an elongated 1.7-acre site on a horse property area of Phoenix, north of Piestewa Peak within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
The O-asis house is set on an elongated 1.7-acre site on a horse property area of Phoenix, north of Piestewa Peak within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
Designer Yves Béhar is the founder of the San Francisco and New York-based industrial design and brand management firm Fuseproject, which has introduced dozens of award-winning products over the years.
Designer Yves Béhar is the founder of the San Francisco and New York-based industrial design and brand management firm Fuseproject, which has introduced dozens of award-winning products over the years.
Even the shower embraces the neutral palette.
Even the shower embraces the neutral palette.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The blue-hued volume stands in glassy contrast against the nocturnal blackness of the mountainside.
The blue-hued volume stands in glassy contrast against the nocturnal blackness of the mountainside.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
Designed in the early 1950s by architect Roscoe Hemenway for the inventor of the famous View–Master toy, this ranch house was reimagined by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson for enhanced views, light, and indoor/outdoor connection.
Elegantly arched details in the hallway.
Elegantly arched details in the hallway.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.
Síol Studios renovated a 1920s Spanish Colonial-style home as an L.A. getaway for a creative couple. The designers prioritized keeping the original charm of the home while updating it to accommodate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Each element in the home is a statement piece, particularly the custom-designed curving pink banquette. Upholstered in a durable outdoor-grade fabric, the seat is not only beautiful, but resilient against spills and wet swimsuits.
Nicole Wermer’s work <i>Rock Bench #1</i> (boulders in a custom plexiglass case) serves as a coffee table.
Rock Bench #1
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
French doors seamlessly connect the main living room to the nearby outdoor patio.
French doors seamlessly connect the main living room to the nearby outdoor patio.
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
Upon arrival, a box-stepped doorway leads into one of the home’s living areas, where colorful artwork contrasts with various original detailing, such as ornate, wrought-iron fixtures.
Upon arrival, a box-stepped doorway leads into one of the home’s living areas, where colorful artwork contrasts with various original detailing, such as ornate, wrought-iron fixtures.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
Aragonés recreates the palette of a Mexican sunset indoors with vibrant reds, oranges, and purples.
Aragonés recreates the palette of a Mexican sunset indoors with vibrant reds, oranges, and purples.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Detached from the main structure, a stepped entryway leads into the property.
Detached from the main structure, a stepped entryway leads into the property.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.
The influence of the beach is echoed in the living room's sandy, stucco masonry. A wall of windows brings a sense of the outside in.
The influence of the beach is echoed in the living room's sandy, stucco masonry. A wall of windows brings a sense of the outside in.
The structures are sprawling yet largely imperceptible. Like its counterparts, Villa 2—containing guest bedrooms, a spa, and a network of outdoor havens—extends into the hillside, cloaked in energy-saving green roofs. The new landscaping cuts water usage on the property by 70 percent compared to previous levels.
The structures are sprawling yet largely imperceptible. Like its counterparts, Villa 2—containing guest bedrooms, a spa, and a network of outdoor havens—extends into the hillside, cloaked in energy-saving green roofs. The new landscaping cuts water usage on the property by 70 percent compared to previous levels.
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
A view of the villa from the edge of the pool.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.

28 more saves

Set cover photo