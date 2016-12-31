Based on the original sofa designed by Milo Baughman in 1959, the Darren Three-Seater Sofa and Lounge Chair are timeless furnishings that feature high seat backs and undeniably midcentury modern silhouettes. Featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Darren Sofa and Lounge Chair exude comfort while maintaining crisp, modern lines. The Darren furnishings include fiber seats with double needle rounded front seams. Maintaining Milo Baughman’s original comfort detail, this sofa and chair include a lumbar support made of foam and fiber. The frames are made from kiln-dried American maple wood that is joined at the corners with double dowels for added strength and stability, and rests on solid walnut legs that are handcrafted in New York.