The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The master bedroom has a relaxed, mid-century vibe with an upholstered headboard from Thrive Furniture that has fabric from Designers Guild. Photo by Jacob Snavely
West Elm Midcentury Turned Leg Tabletop Planters ($24)
Mid-century styling meets modern comfort in the Jasper leather sofa. Narrow arms make the most of the seating space, while tapered legs give Jasper a light profile.
Mid-century styling meets modern comfort in the Jasper leather sofa.
With a nod to mid-century design and retro style, we designed our Camber lamp to have modern functionality.
Kogan designed a number of the built-in furnishings, including the headboard and cupboard in the master bedroom.The cupboard is deliberately reminiscent of a mid-century stereo speaker. The vintage lounge chairs are by Percival Lafer.
One of Owen’s many hobbies is watercolor painting; the black and white painting seen here is one of his own. It sits just below a pair of decorative wall-hung particle boards. The credenza is a 1950s Renzo Rutili design for Johnson Furniture; the hanging lamp is by George Nelson. The dining room table and chairs are Danish-made midcentury teak models.
The family room boasts a Monza Triennale Floor Lamp by Gino Sarfatti and a Long John Bench by Edward Wormley, both from the 1950s, as well as a pair of ‘60s rosewood and leather ‘925’ lounge chairs by Arfa and Tobia Scarpa. Pieces by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Alvar Aalto also fill the space.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Based on the original sofa designed by Milo Baughman in 1959, the Darren Three-Seater Sofa and Lounge Chair are timeless furnishings that feature high seat backs and undeniably midcentury modern silhouettes. Featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Darren Sofa and Lounge Chair exude comfort while maintaining crisp, modern lines. The Darren furnishings include fiber seats with double needle rounded front seams. Maintaining Milo Baughman’s original comfort detail, this sofa and chair include a lumbar support made of foam and fiber. The frames are made from kiln-dried American maple wood that is joined at the corners with double dowels for added strength and stability, and rests on solid walnut legs that are handcrafted in New York.
Inspired by a 1950s sofa designed by Milo Baughman, the Button Up Sofa is a sophisticated furnishing that prominently displays the sofa frame and cushions. Featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Button Up Sofa exudes comfort while maintaining crisp, modern lines.
The Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman capture a decidedly midcentury modern silhouette. Handcrafted in North Carolina, the lounge chair and ottoman adopt the bench-made production method from Thayer Coggin that has been in place since 1953. This style of production is a truly custom approach, and takes the Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman step by step to create furnishings that are defined not only by their clean design, but also their impeccable craftsmanship. The Laid Back Lounge Chair features a handcrafted walnut frame, foam fiber tight back with a comfortable ultraplush seat and a corresponding foam fiber ottoman.
