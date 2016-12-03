BLAIR NICHE PROJECT At just $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
BLAIR NICHE PROJECT At just $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The Orient--Sand This 100% GOTS certified organic cotton canvas curtain is inspired by a simple horizon line. We constructed it using denim hemming on the interior and exterior for a super-clean finish no matter what side of the curtain you’re on. The corners are rounded like an old-fashioned, canvas sail.
The Orient--Sand This 100% GOTS certified organic cotton canvas curtain is inspired by a simple horizon line. We constructed it using denim hemming on the interior and exterior for a super-clean finish no matter what side of the curtain you’re on. The corners are rounded like an old-fashioned, canvas sail.
The wide doorway leads out onto a deck and is a prime spot for the family to relax or play.
The wide doorway leads out onto a deck and is a prime spot for the family to relax or play.
Set cover photo