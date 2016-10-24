“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Each of the custom-sized, made-to-order wallpapers are captured through HD photography which is then turned into marble prints for your walls. #MuralsWallpaper #MarbleCollection #DesignMilk #CarolineWilliamson Photos Courtesy of Murals Wallpaper
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
A series of long stairs leads to Maison Amtrak, which is set below street level. The entranceway demonstrates Cohen’s love of Japanese design with a geometric simplicity matched only by the formal elegance of the stained Douglas fir two-by-fours.
