Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Alexandra Avila
Follow
31
Saves
Followers
Following
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia Resort & Spa, Belize
Naia's 1981 Restaurant is inspired by the year Belize gained its independence.
Tucked away in a lush tropical lagoon is a spa and wellness haven called Naia.
Naia's Spa features 6 individual treatment rooms on a private lagoon.
Naia's 1981 Restaurant Bar features bottles collected by the owners son, found in Belize's trenches. These glass bottles date back to pirate years and features some of the earliest bottles of rum.
Naia's private pool and beach.
Naia Beach Bar & Grill
Belizean inspired food equates to tons of flavor, which is not lacking at Naia's 1981 Restaurant.
The Naia lobby is a peaceful arrival for guests.
Set cover photo