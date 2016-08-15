Downstairs in the basement, an entertainment room is inspired by the idea of an English pub. Dark, rich wood tones are favored in this popular meeting place for friends. The space was designed to be soundproof in order to maintain privacy from the two older children's bedrooms, also on the basement level. A wine bar, flat screen TV, and stainless steel table complete the space.
Contemporary, bright accents contrast with the dark concrete floors in the entertainment area.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Walnut veneers cover the kitchen cabinets and select appliances, like the 18" Bosch 800 Series dishwasher and 24" Liebherr refrigerator. Zames specified Paperstone for the countertop and marble for the backsplash. The cooktop and oven are both Bertazzoni, the sink is Blanco Precis in Antrhacite, and the faucet is a Kohler Sensate Touchless model.
The home abuts a river, where the residents enjoy kayaking and swimming in warmer months. This geographic blessing partially inspired the wave-like backsplash. Each tile was hand-cut and individually placed by artisans from New Ravenna.
Garber and Robertson replaced walls and doors with translucent Panelite, which draws sunlight deep into the apartment.
In the living room, several art installations add flair, including one special addition from Anne Lindberg, an artist known for understated line drawings. Strands of welding wire with tiny sculpted wood ends were drilled into the wall near the piano so they would stick out and move with breezes from the courtyard. Its cascading lines contrast directly with the curvilinear, soft pink Swarovski crystal chandelier by Tord Boontje.
"The design goals are achieved by thoughtfully providing only the essential controls on site," says OneButton. "While this process requires a greater time investment via planning and revision, the Lutron controls receive the same amount of thought and consideration as the fine art the homeowners hang."
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
Modern parents who want to include pink into their nursery design will love the new blush colored bedding from Olio, which evokes the sweetness of a baby, but is still updated and modern. Photo from Olio.
The Wren glider offers incredible comfort and functionality. Its modern, high wingback design features a soft curve that offers the perfect place to rest your head as you snuggle with your little one. Made with materials that resist staining and are easy to clean, Wren withstands all types of wear and tear. #madeinamerica #furniture #nursery
We're proud to bring you exclusive cribs designed to keep your baby safe. We ensure each crib meets or exceeds all U.S. government safety standards, as well as CPSC requirements and ASTM standards. #madeinamerica #furniture #nursery
A copper mobile by JF Jones hangs over a Leander crib and a vintage Moroccan rag rug in the nursery. The rocking chair is by Hans Wegner for Fredericia.
Classic style, clean modern lines and a pop of color make this Swivel Glider Chair stand out. This comfortable chair invites you and your baby to the perfect rocking session. #madeinamerica #furniture #nursery
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
To accommodate busy lifestyles, Bosch prioritizes functionality. Intuitive controls, flush installation, and slam-proof doors ease stress in the hardest working room in the house.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
@sonyayu: "Weekends"
A wood-burning stove in the main room heats much of the house, including the mezzanine and the dining area.
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
The sleek master bathroom features a freestanding tub, black mosaic tiles on the floor, and black natural stone on the walls. A natural oak vanity and oak accents add warmth to the otherwise cool and contemporary space, and a glass wall on the opposite side creates a sense of connection with the master bedroom.
In this picture from @_decoh, the veiny marble is explicitly referenced by hung photograph.
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
Getting a Solatube tubular daylighting device is painless. Their national network of dealers offers free in-home consultation and comprehensive installation services.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
