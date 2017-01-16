Dolce sits at the dining-room table in front of the elegantly slatted cypress divider, which separates the living space from the new staircase.
The 1967 beach house—which underwent a meticulous renovation by Bates Masi, the original architect’s firm—is listed as an exclusive holiday rental along the coast of Long Island in New York.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
The cypress cladding carries over from the exterior to the interior of the house.
The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
Alterstudio Architecture of Austin designed this house in the Texas capital for a young family of four.
A Kitchen B Dining Room C Lounge D Master Bedroom E Bedroom F Bathroom G Bridge
Surprisingly, this cozy and partially earth-sheltered family home—which is, according to Gavin, "one step away from Passive House standards"—started life as a series of derelict and semi- derelict farmstead buildings in raw and rural Aberdeenshire, in the hinterland of Scotland’s northeast coast. For the new structure, Grace & Webb fabricated a laser-cut steel balcony.
A Woolly Pocket planter hangs on the steel beam above a polished-concrete floor warmed by radiant heat.
Designer Sue Macintosh chose the Farrow & Ball Off-Black paint for the master bedroom.
McAvoy worked with builder Stephen Campbell on structural elements such as the glass floor and walls.
Cor-Ten steel from a ship building yard clads the new structure, which connects via a glass “bridge” to a rebuilt stone farmhouse containing the bedrooms.
The home’s stretched veranda form is a model of economic and democratic design of extruded and repeated elements. It’s no accident that this generates major cost savings, thermal efficiencies, and is generous in shared amenities for all residents. The terrier, however, is mostly interested in the view from his eye level.
The front facade nestles into its hillside site.
An extended wood terrace surrounds the pool, creating a courtyard setting.
An Agape Spoon bathtub by Benedini Associati provides a sculptural focus in the master bathroom, which has sliding glass doors that open to a private garden area.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
The open plan living and dining areas benefit from a long clerestory window, while sliding doors by Metal Window Corporation blur the boundary between interior and exterior.
The entry foyer makes use of leather-finish hematite while honed basaltina slabs on the fireplace add a luxe material accent. Custom milled machiche wood makes up the interior paneling and cabinetry as well as exterior fencing, decking, and siding. The floors are wide planks of white oak.
After Jason Lev of Ground Up Los Angeles made a name for himself with Tenants of the Trees, a trendy bar and private venue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he brought his vision to the Phineas Residence, located in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
A cafe specializing in toast,
Karel Martens, A4 Wallpaper, 2013/2016. System of offset printed sheets using six colors overprinted to produce 20 colors in nine forms each. 180 sheets of paper, offset printed (each 11.75x8.25 inches).
Karel Martens, <i>Icon Viewer</i>, 2015. Software application. Edition of 5.
Icon Viewer
Karel Martens, Three Times (in Blue and Yellow), 2016. Painted aluminum, acrylic, 3D printed components, electronic timers, motors. 40x12x6 inches. Edition of 10.
Modular corrugated steel protects the house against year-round rain. Home automation company Home Control outfitted the residence with energy-efficient LED lights and zone-specific audio systems.
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
Detached from the main structure, a stepped entryway leads into the property.
A view of the site plan, surrounded by a series of gardens. As Escudero says, "All window openings were carefully chosen to frame the most beautiful parts of the surroundings."
