Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

View All
The Single Family Studio ADU costs $150k. The extra $45–100k includes services like site preparation, permit fees, and utility connections. Bequall also offers to landscape the site, build a deck, and accommodate upgrades at additional cost.
The Single Family Studio ADU costs $150k. The extra $45–100k includes services like site preparation, permit fees, and utility connections. Bequall also offers to landscape the site, build a deck, and accommodate upgrades at additional cost.
The living room comes fully furnished with a full-width sofa, a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman, a desk, a television, and an A/C unit.
The living room comes fully furnished with a full-width sofa, a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman, a desk, a television, and an A/C unit.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.