The Single Family Studio ADU costs $150k. The extra $45–100k includes services like site preparation, permit fees, and utility connections. Bequall also offers to landscape the site, build a deck, and accommodate upgrades at additional cost.
The living room comes fully furnished with a full-width sofa, a coffee table that doubles as an ottoman, a desk, a television, and an A/C unit.
Blend Projects offers to install solar arrays and water catchment systems in their homes to make living in them more sustainable.
In their two-story models, the floors upstairs are paneled in engineered hard wood: a material made by attaching a layer of natural wood to plywood bases that interlock with neighboring slats.