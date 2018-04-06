On the ground floor, the hoteliers have made space for a boutique, the first New York outpost of French clothier Maison Kitsuné. The space was designed by a collaborative team including label co-founder Masaya Kuroki, designer Anna Vignale, and TBD Architecture & Design Studio.
"Our house is exactly like this, only smaller," Kevin says.
Pleased with the pop-up they designed last summer, Frame approached i29 again this fall to construct a more long-term installation: a shop meant to evoke a 3-D walk through of an issue of their magazine.
Jansen and Dellensen are currently in talks to open a series of pop-ups in London. In the meantime, their second Frame shop is still installed at the Felix Meritus European Centre for Arts, Culture and Science in Amsterdam
Thisispaper Flagship Store
A vintage mirrored case by the Design Institute of America from the 1970s displays select treasures on the back wall of the shop.
The shop is located on a busy commercial stretch of Grand Street in Williamsburg.
Designers share their current inspiration on the moodboard right behind the counter.
The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room.
Simple geometrical jewellery stands create their own island in the center of the store.
You can climb on the roomy window sill.
The house was constructed with a wooden frame and cellulose insulation.
A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
Architect Caroline Wilding, then of Denver-based Design Platform, led the renovation. The staircase needed some treads replaced, but “was left as original as possible,” she says. Wilding created the chandelier using wires from Color Cord and brackets from Home Depot.
Denver, Colorado
The simplicity in massing and material create a sculptural blocking of interior and exterior spaces.
The living area features a custom-made sectional with a tinted-larch frame set alongside a vintage John Dickinson side table; the yak sculpture is by Gunnar Nylund.
On the main floor, custom sliders by Oakridge Windows & Doors open to a table and chairs designed by Paquette and built by Conrad Contracting. The wood paneling on the walls was salvaged from the original structure and resawn; each piece was scuffed with fine sandpaper and coated with Projectol.
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
Photo caption: The wall beneath the stairs of this Beverly Hills home holds hidden storage, including an Enomatic wine dispenser and Sub-Zero refrigerated drawers.
Paxton storage ottoman in Portofino smoke leather
The bright, open, contemporary kitchen.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Farca also designed the custom millwork throughout the house, such as the swinging door leading into the dining room. The leather Siren dining chairs are by Holly Hunt.