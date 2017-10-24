The ToDD Residence
The ToDD Residence
Front courtyard and entry sequence
Front courtyard and entry sequence
Back exterior highlights: seamless indoor/outdoor functionality on the bottom floor, master bedroom balcony
Back exterior highlights: seamless indoor/outdoor functionality on the bottom floor, master bedroom balcony
The house was designed to glow like a lantern at twilight.
The house was designed to glow like a lantern at twilight.
Code 10 Backpack
Code 10 Backpack
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Set cover photo