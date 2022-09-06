SubscribeSign In
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
