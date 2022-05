North/South Bracelets by Luur Studio, $75 each Made in Indiana, Luur Studio's North/South bracelets are a fun, contemporary take on the friendship bracelet. With a range of shapes, colors, and patterns, each of the two halves are made from Corian and linked together with super-strong magnets, making for endless, eye-pleasing combinations that will tempt you and your posse to collect them all.