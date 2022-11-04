Shelving is crafted from resawn timbers and much of the furniture and fixtures were found during the Owner's travels, such as the antique Pittsburgh Mercury Lamp hanging in the Dining Area.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
Sleeping Cabin entry hall.
Sleeping Cabin bunk beds.
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
The bubble domes are a popular choice for romantic getaways.
International collective Dome Experience designed and built the bubble domes, with built-in wood paneling and a four-poster bed. Domes can be installed and operational within four to six weeks at sites with existing utility lines. The domes can also run off of off-grid power.
Perks include Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary breakfast and treats, and fluffy robes and slippers. The larger, premium domes include a soaking tub and other thoughtful furnishings.
Underfloor heating and heated mattresses are the standard in both dome room offerings—the standard Forest Bubble Dome and the Premium Bubble Dome—that sleep two in a four-poster bed and connect to an ensuite bathroom.