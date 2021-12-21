We love this gingerbread version of a camper van. Hipcamp even published the recipe and a DIY tutorial—the best thing is that this is an easy holiday project can be tackled by even the most novice gingerbread builders.
The gorgeousness of this edible Airstream by Black Market Bakery (which has locations in Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, and San Diego) may just inspire you to head out on your own holiday road trip. It even boasts a pretzel-lined campfire in the back.
Taking inspiration from a Cliff May Home Tour during Modernism Week, this gingerbread house was inspired by a classic example of his clean, modular architecture. There is even a template you can download to recreate this one at home.
This retro camper comes complete with a recipe and a tutorial. We love the addition of Christmas decor which includes the vintage-looking lights, a tree on top, and even a little wreath in the back.
Based in Australia, McKean Studio chose sunny Palm Springs was an obvious source of gingerbread house inspiration. They IKEA-hacked a few prepared kits, modifying the designs to craft three midcentury houses.
We love this Palm Springs-style gingerbread creation, complete with native drought-resistant plants, a carport, and even a kidney-shaped pool in the rear. Unfortunately, the vintage pink Bug is not edible.
This impressive reproduction of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater in gingerbread was a total labor of love, taking over 12 hours to design and 40 hours to build and decorate. The river and waterfall are made up of three batches of hard candy.
San Francisco–based chef Anthony Strong offers workshops on building a picturesque Tahoe lodge out of candy and gingerbread.
The interior features midcentury trimmings like a Noguchi coffee table and a George Nelson-esque sun clock. The silver-plated Christmas tree is made of die cut textured gelatin sheets stacked with ditalini pasta. The palm tree trunks are cinnamon sticks while the leaves are die cut wafer paper.
Ted Scutti and Adam Starkey built a 1:12 scale midcentury modern that features