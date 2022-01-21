The sectional is from Restoration Hardware, while the rug is by BluDot.
The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Silver Satin. Floating bookshelves help reduce visual clutter.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
