Family Room
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
Exterior front view
New life built in to a mid-century modern home
master bath tub window frames the exterior view feeling like one is floating in the landscape
interior stair clad in cedar, the facade flows from the exterior through the central hall
open kitchen flows into the family gathering spaces
Window seat - custom cabinetry done by Bostonian Woodworking and window seat cushion done by Kathy Bush
Lighting from Shades of Light
Custom cabinetry done by Bostonian Woodworking
Custom cabinetry done by Bostonian Woodworking
Lighting from Shades of Light
A stone wrapped outdoor shower in the second bath.
The exterior field stone wraps into the interior here, further blurring the line between indoors and out.