SubscribeSign In
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.